Bobrisky Spent N1.4 Million On Himself To Look Like This (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Bobrisky Spent N1.4 Million On Himself To Look Like This (Photos)

Nigerian cross dresser, Bobrisky whose drips seems to be the biggest thing up his sleeves now, took to social media to calculate his new look so y’all hating on him will know. Taking to his snap to list a detailed price of all he wore to a recent event, Bobrisky claimed they are worth N1.4 […]

The post Bobrisky Spent N1.4 Million On Himself To Look Like This (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

