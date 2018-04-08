Bobrisky’s new look will leave you surprised and in awe! — Nigeria Today

Bobrisky’s new look will leave you surprised and in awe!
Bobrisky new look
Nigerian self-acclaimed male barbie, Idris Olanrewaju popularly known as Bobrisky has decided to switch up the tempo of his lifestyle, as he took to snapchat to show off his new look.
He shared the photos of his new look as he was out for a wedding yesterday.
See more photos below;
The post Bobrisky’s new look will leave you surprised and in awe! appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!