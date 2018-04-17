 Body of last missing family member found in California river - CTV News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Body of last missing family member found in California river – CTV News

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in World | 0 comments


CTV News

Body of last missing family member found in California river
CTV News
LEGGETT, Calif. – Searchers on Monday found the body of a 12-year-old boy in a Northern California river – the last of four family members who perished when their sport utility vehicle plunged into the rain-swollen torrent. The body of Siddhant
North Bay family prepares for Jennifer Lynne Semenec's funeralThe North Bay Nugget
Searchers find vehicle in California river, 2 bodies insideSacramento Bee
The Latest: Gas Smell Led Crews to Vehicle in River, BodiesU.S. News & World Report

all 631 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.