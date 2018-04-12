Boko Haram: Army arrests bomb maker, kill 3 in Borno — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: Army arrests bomb maker, kill 3 in Borno

Nigerian forces under the code name, ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ in collaboration

with the Department of State Security Service, DSS, has arrested one Adamu

Hassan, who is specialised in making Improvised Explosive Device, IED’s for the

Book Haram insurgents in the northeast.

The Operation Lafiya Dole in a statement signed by its spokesman, Col.

Nwachukwu Onyema said Adamu Hassan aka Baale was nabbed by the

operatives at Kaltungo in Gombe State during a Stop and Search Operation

along Bauchi – Gombe road.

He further stated that the troops in a joint operation with vigilantes on

Monday evening following a tip- off, busted a raid operation by elements of

the Boko Haram terrorists rummaging for food and logistics at Kudiye

community, along Dikwa – Gulumbagana Road.

Col. Onyema said, "The insurgents who revealed that they belong to the

Abubakar Shekau faction of the Boko Haram terrorists group have been taken

into custody and are making useful confessions. Troops also recovered two

motorcycles and bags of grains from the insurgents.

“Meanwhile, troops conducting clearance operations yesterday, also killed

three Boko Haram insurgents in two separate encounters in the mountainous

region of Bokko Hilde, along Ngoshe – Pulka road and Mujigine general area

respectively.

“The troops neutralised the insurgents during clearance operations to rid the

areas of elements of the Boko Haram insurgents who had escaped from troops'

offensive operations in the Sambisa forest.

According to him, items recovered includes two AK 47 rifles and a motorcycle,

stressing that it is expedient to bring to public awareness, that in its

desperation to survive troops' onslaught and remain relevant in the eyes of the

public, the Boko Haram terrorists group has continued to make frantic efforts

to infiltrate communities with Person Borne Improvised Explosive Devices,

Suicide bombers, to callously unleash terror and fear on the populace.

The theatre therefore, called on the members of the public to remain vigilant

and watchful while going about their normal activities and promptly report

suspicious persons or activities to appropriate security agencies.

