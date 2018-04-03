Boko Haram: Army sets up 4-member investigative committee on Maiduguri attack — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: Army sets up 4-member investigative committee on Maiduguri attack
The Nigerian Army on Tuesday constituted a four member committee to unravel the cause of the Easter Sunday attack in the suburbs of Maiduguri. DAILY POST recalls that no fewer than 15 persons were killed while 55 others sustained injuries in a Sunday night attack by Boko Haram insurgents at Bale community in the outskirts […]
