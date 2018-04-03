 Boko Haram: Army sets up 4-member investigative committee on Maiduguri attack — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: Army sets up 4-member investigative committee on Maiduguri attack

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday constituted a four member committee to unravel the cause of the Easter Sunday attack in the suburbs of Maiduguri. DAILY POST recalls that no fewer than 15 persons were killed while 55 others sustained injuries in a Sunday night attack by Boko Haram insurgents at Bale community in the outskirts […]

Boko Haram: Army sets up 4-member investigative committee on Maiduguri attack

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.