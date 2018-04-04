Boko Haram: Buhari approves $1 billion for equipment purchase — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: Buhari approves $1 billion for equipment purchase

President Muhammadu Buhari in a renewed effort to quash the Boko Haram insurgents has given approval for the purchase of military hardware worth one billion dollars.

The president today met with the Defence chiefs where the approval was given as well as decisions to operationalize military divisions in the troubled states of Zamfara and Sokoto.

Defence minister Mansur Dan-Ali while briefing journalists at the end of the meeting said; “I can inform you that of recent, our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, gave approval for the purchase of more equipment for the military, worth $1 billion,”

Th3 minister also hinted that the military had added enough manpower in troubled areas of the north east, in order to quell the recent upsurge in activities of bandits and cattle rustlers.

“We have operationalised a division in Sokoto, there will be a brigade in Katsina and another brigade in Zamfara that will take care of security situation in that area.

“The strength of security personnel has increased, including the Air Force additional quick response group, they have added enough manpower in that area,” he said.

