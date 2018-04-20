Boko Haram can no longer stage organised operations in Nigeria – Minister — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram can no longer stage organised operations in Nigeria – Minister

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali has said the counter insurgency operations against Boko Haram have rendered the terrorist group incapable of launching organized attacks. The Minister, who was represented by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin at the closing ceremony of the African Land Forces Summit in Abuja, yesterday called on African […]

