Boko Haram: CDS visits wounded soldiers in N'Djamena - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: CDS visits wounded soldiers in N’Djamena – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Boko Haram: CDS visits wounded soldiers in N'Djamena
Daily Post Nigeria
The Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin has visited Nigerian, Cameroonian and Chadian troops who are undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the ongoing Operation AMNI FAKAT in Lake Chad. General Olonisakin was received at the …
Olonisakin visits wounded troops in Chad
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!