Boko Haram: Dogara speaks on Chibok, Dapchi schoolgirls — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: Dogara speaks on Chibok, Dapchi schoolgirls
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, ensure the release of the remaining Chibok schoolgirls. He also called for the freedom of Leah Sharibu, who was withheld by Boko Haram members for refusing to denounce Christianity while other Dapchi schoolgirls were […]
