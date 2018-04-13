Boko Haram: ECWA declares fasting, prayer for Leah Sharibu’s freedom — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: ECWA declares fasting, prayer for Leah Sharibu’s freedom

The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Christian denomination has declared a three-day fasting and prayer for the release of Leah Sheribu, one of the girls abducted by insurgents at the Girls’ Technical School, Dapchi, Yobe State. Dr. Jeremiah Gado, ECWA President, announced the Church’s resolve to seek God’s intervention in Leah’s case at the end […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

