Boko Haram: FG moves to block sect's access to nuclear weapon - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: FG moves to block sect’s access to nuclear weapon – Daily Post Nigeria



Daily Post Nigeria Boko Haram: FG moves to block sect's access to nuclear weapon

Daily Post Nigeria

Nigeria has declared that it was working to prevent Boko Haram from accessing nuclear weapons. Nigeria's Permanent Representative to the African Union, Bankole Adeoye made this known in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, as the country assumes the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

