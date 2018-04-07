Boko Haram: Five killed as Nigerian troops battle insurgents in Adamawa — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: Five killed as Nigerian troops battle insurgents in Adamawa

The Nigerian Army on Saturday announced that its troops have killed five Boko Haram insurgents in a gun duel at Barkin-Dutse Area of Adamawa State. Hide quoted text The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, said in a statement that troops engaged and killed the insurgents following a distressed call by hunters on […]

