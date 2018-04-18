 Boko Haram kills three Chadian soldiers - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Boko Haram kills three Chadian soldiers – Vanguard

Boko Haram kills three Chadian soldiers
Three Chadian soldiers were killed in a clash with Boko Haram jihadists on Sunday, Chad's national television reported on Tuesday. Vanguard, shekau new video. This screengrab taken on August 8, 2016 from a Boko Haram video released by the Nigerian
