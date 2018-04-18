“Boko Haram know me and fear me” – Meet Aisha Bakari Gombi, the “Queen Hunter” — Nigeria Today

“Boko Haram know me and fear me” – Meet Aisha Bakari Gombi, the “Queen Hunter”

Among the thousands of hunters enlisted by the Nigerian army to track and capture Boko Haram fighters, Aisha Bakari Gombi stands out from the crowd.

Al Jazeera profiles this woman who knows Sambisa like the back of her hand and is referred to as Queen Hunter, a title given to her for bravery on the battlefield.

A commander, hunter and wife, leads a squad of men aged 15-30 who communicate using sign language, animal sounds and even birdsong to fight against one of the deadliest armed groups in the world.

“Boko Haram know me and fear me,” says Bakari Gombi whose band of hunters has rescued hundreds of men, women and children.

While she is unable to liberate many more captives held by Boko Haram due to a lack of resources, she will never stop trying, and her story has become folklore in northern Nigeria.

Watch the documentary video

See more photos from the feature:

Read the full feature on www.aljazeera.com

Photo Credit: Al Jazeera

