 Boko Haram: Leah’s father speaks on daughter’s release — Nigeria Today
Boko Haram: Leah’s father speaks on daughter’s release

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The father of Leah, the only Dapchi schoolgirl still being held by the Boko Haram terrorists, Mr. Nathan Sharibu, on Saturday, debunked reports that his daughter had been released. Sharibu, speaking with Punch, described the purported release of Leah as an imagination. Leah was among the 110 girls abducted by Boko Haram on February 19 […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

