Boko Haram: NAF takes delivery of new gunships [PHOTOS] — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: NAF takes delivery of new gunships [PHOTOS]

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Monday took delivery of two Mi-35M helicopter gunships that the Federal Government ordered from Russia. The Antonov aircraft, which brought the new Mi-35M helicopters, touched down on the runway at NAF Base Makurdi at exactly 12.20pm. The Chief of Aircraft Engineering at NAF Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Abdulganiyu Olabisi, received […]

