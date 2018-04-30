 Boko Haram: NAF takes delivery of new gunships [PHOTOS] — Nigeria Today
Boko Haram: NAF takes delivery of new gunships [PHOTOS]

Posted on Apr 30, 2018

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Monday took delivery of two Mi-35M helicopter gunships that the Federal Government ordered from Russia. The Antonov aircraft, which brought the new Mi-35M helicopters, touched down on the runway at NAF Base Makurdi at exactly 12.20pm. The Chief of Aircraft Engineering at NAF Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Abdulganiyu Olabisi, received […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

