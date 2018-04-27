Boko Haram: NEMA evacuates 9 bodies after deadly attacks [PHOTOS] — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: NEMA evacuates 9 bodies after deadly attacks [PHOTOS]

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has completed the evacuation of corpses to the mortuary after the Boko Haram attack which was repelled last night by the Nigerian troops. At least five bodies of Boko Haram suicide bombers have been identified and evacuated, while four other corpses of residents have been deposited at the mortuary. […]

