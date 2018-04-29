Boko Haram: Nigerian Air Force bombards sect base in Borno [VIDEO] — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: Nigerian Air Force bombards sect base in Borno [VIDEO]

The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE on Friday destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) logistics base at Tumbum Gini in the northern axis of Borno. Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, made the announcement in a statement on Saturday. He said NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance […]

Boko Haram: Nigerian Air Force bombards sect base in Borno [VIDEO]

