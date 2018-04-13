 Boko Haram: Over 1,000 children kidnapped in northeast Nigeria – UNICEF — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Boko Haram: Over 1,000 children kidnapped in northeast Nigeria – UNICEF

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF, on Thursday, revealed that no fewer than 1,000 children, including 276 Chibok girls have been abducted by Boko Haram in North-East since 2013.   In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, the UNICEF Country Representative, Mohamed Malick Fall, described the reoccurring attacks against children as unconscionable. He further […]

Boko Haram: Over 1,000 children kidnapped in northeast Nigeria – UNICEF

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.