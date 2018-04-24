Boko Haram: Security operatives foil suicide bomb attack in Bama — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: Security operatives foil suicide bomb attack in Bama
Security Operatives in Bama town of Bama local government area of Borno State, northeast Nigeria, monday night foiled a suicide attack in the town. This came less than 48 hours after bombs detonated at a mosque killed 7 people. A statement from DSP Edet Okon, PPRO Borno State Command on Tuesday morning, said, at about […]
Boko Haram: Security operatives foil suicide bomb attack in Bama
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!