Boko Haram: Six killed, 9 injured in attack on Maiduguri — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: Six killed, 9 injured in attack on Maiduguri
The Borno State Police Command on Friday disclosed that six persons were killed in an attack coordinated by Boko Haram terrorists at Jidari Polo area of Maiduguri on Thursday. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr Edet Okon, said the victims included three civilians, a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force […]
