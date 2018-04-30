Boko Haram splinter group controlling territories in Borno, Yobe—Report - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram splinter group controlling territories in Borno, Yobe—Report – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Boko Haram splinter group controlling territories in Borno, Yobe—Report
Vanguard
THE Islamic State in West African, ISWA, a faction that split out of the Boko Haram sect, is in control of territories in the north-eastern part of the country, according to a report by Reuters. This is contrary to the claim of the Federal Government …
Incredible! Boko Haram runs a govt by Lake Chad shores
Boko Haram faction seizes Borno, Yobe towns, taxes residents – Report
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!