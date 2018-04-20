Boko Haram: Troops Kill 1 Terrorist, arrests another in Borno — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: Troops Kill 1 Terrorist, arrests another in Borno

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in a blocking operation to canalize and deny Boko Haram insurgents freedom of action and escape from ongoing onslaught in the Sambisa region killed one Boko Haram insurgent yesterday, at the Ngala bridge in Gamboru Ngala area of Borno State. A statement from Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director Public Relations, […]

Boko Haram: Troops Kill 1 Terrorist, arrests another in Borno

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

