Boko Haram: Two top Commanders dump Shekau, Nur, surrender to troops in Borno — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: Two top Commanders dump Shekau, Nur, surrender to troops in Borno

Two high profile Boko Haram Commanders from Ibrahim Shekau and Mammam Nur camps have surrendered to troops of the Operation LAFIYA DOLE in Borno State. Kyari Goni, who was a commamder in the Shekau camp surrendered with sixteen others, while Ibrahim Dale and sixteen others from the Nur-led faction also surrendered to the troops. Accordingly, […]

