Boko Haram: UNICEF calls for release of abducted children — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: UNICEF calls for release of abducted children

United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, has called for the release of more than 1,000 children

abducted by Boko Haram insurgents since 2013 including 276 girls taken from their secondary school in

the town of Chibok in 2014.

According to a press release from UNICEF sent to Nigerian Pilot yesterday, the organisation said, "Four

years on from that tragic incident, more than 100 of the ‘Chibok girls’ have yet to be returned to their

families and the UN children’s agency continues to call for their release.

The statement further read, “The four-year anniversary of the Chibok abduction reminds us that

children in north-eastern Nigeria continue to come under attack at a shocking scale,” said UNICEF

Representative in Nigeria, Mohamed Malick Fall.

“They are consistently targeted and exposed to brutal violence in their homes, schools and public

places.”

The recent attack on a school in Dapchi in which five girls lost their lives is just the latest indication that

there are few safe spaces left for children in the northeast. Not even schools are spared from violence.

“These repeated attacks against children in schools are unconscionable,” said Fall. “Children have the

right to education and protection, and the classroom must be a place where they are safe from harm.”

Since the conflict started in north-eastern Nigeria nearly nine years ago, at least 2,295 teachers have

been killed and more than 1,400 schools have been destroyed. Most of these schools have not reopened

because of extensive damage or ongoing insecurity.

Nigerian authorities have made a commitment to make schools safer and more resilient to attack, and

UNICEF stands with them to implement the Safe Schools Declaration, by which Nigeria commits to

protecting schools and universities from violence and military use during armed conflict.

UNICEF is appealing for an end to attacks on schools and all grave violations of children’s rights.

