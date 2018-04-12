Bollywood Actor, Irrfan khan Health Status: Reports On Social Media Is False – Khan’s Spokesperson — Nigeria Today

Bollywood Actor, Irrfan khan Health Status: Reports On Social Media Is False – Khan’s Spokesperson

Contrary to reports circulating on social media about Irrfan khan health status. Irrfan Khan’s spokesperson today said the news spreading all over the social media about the actor’s health are “absolutely false“. Irrfan Khan not consulting any Ayurveda doctor: spokesperson There were reports doing the rounds that the 51-year-old actor’s health is continuously deteriorating. “This […]

The post Bollywood Actor, Irrfan khan Health Status: Reports On Social Media Is False – Khan’s Spokesperson appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

