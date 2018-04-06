Bollywood star Salman Khan gets 5 years for poaching deer – Washington Post
Bollywood star Salman Khan gets 5 years for poaching deer
Washington Post
NEW DELHI — Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was convicted Thursday of poaching rare deer in a wildlife preserve two decades ago and sentenced to five years in prison, with the judge describing him as a “habitual offender.” Khan, who was in court for …
Salman Khan, Bollywood's Superstar 'Bad Boy,' Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Poaching
Buck stops at Salman Khan
In the case of Being Human vs Blackbucks, the buck stopped at Salman Khan
