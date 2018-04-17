BON charges Northeast media on digitalisation — Nigeria Today

BON charges Northeast media on digitalisation

State governments and

private media owners in

the Northeast have been

called upon to improve on

the process of digitisation

of their media outfits

for smooth and effective

service delivery.

The Chairman

Zone B, Broadcasting

Organization of Nigeria,

BON, Alhaji Yusuf

Nadabo Usman made the

call at the 8th quarterly

meeting of the BON for

the Northeast held in

Bauchi.

Alhaji Usman, who is

the General Manager,

Adamawa Television

Cooperation Yola, said

the digitisation of media

stations when fully

implemented would

no doubt improve the

broadcasting standard

based on international

practices.

According to him,

the digitisation of the

media outfits in the

north east will help the

consumers get improved

services especially on the

activities of government

at the grassroots levels as

well compliment federal

government efforts of

curtailing the activities

of the Boko Haram

insurgents.

According to him,

they were in Bauchi to

discuss on some issues

affecting the smooth

operation of the media

stations in the Northeast

and to consolidate on the

achievements recorded so

far.

