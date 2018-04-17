BON charges Northeast media on digitalisation — Nigeria Today

BON charges Northeast media on digitalisation
State governments and
private media owners in
the Northeast have been
called upon to improve on
the process of digitisation
of their media outfits
for smooth and effective
service delivery.
The Chairman
Zone B, Broadcasting
Organization of Nigeria,
BON, Alhaji Yusuf
Nadabo Usman made the
call at the 8th quarterly
meeting of the BON for
the Northeast held in
Bauchi.
Alhaji Usman, who is
the General Manager,
Adamawa Television
Cooperation Yola, said
the digitisation of media
stations when fully
implemented would
no doubt improve the
broadcasting standard
based on international
practices.
According to him,
the digitisation of the
media outfits in the
north east will help the
consumers get improved
services especially on the
activities of government
at the grassroots levels as
well compliment federal
government efforts of
curtailing the activities
of the Boko Haram
insurgents.
According to him,
they were in Bauchi to
discuss on some issues
affecting the smooth
operation of the media
stations in the Northeast
and to consolidate on the
achievements recorded so
far.
