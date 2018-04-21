Borussia Dortmund CEO Looking To Sign Michy Batshuayi Permanently — Nigeria Today

Borussia Dortmund CEO Looking To Sign Michy Batshuayi Permanently

Borussia Dortmund will consider making Michy Batshuayi’s loan move from Chelsea permanent this summer, according to Sport Bild, but accept the Belgian’s future is far from certain.

The striker has impressed since arriving at the club in January but an ankle injury will keep him out for the remainder of the season. He will return to Chelsea in the summer and, if Antonio Conte departs, Batshuayi’s position at the club may change, ruling out a permanent switch to the Germans.

Michy Batshuayi has scored nine times from 14 appearances after joining BVB as a temporary replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, immediately endearing himself to the club’s fans, who want to see him back next season.

The club’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has revealed that Dortmund are interested in a long-term deal but are worried that they may not be able to land the player on a permanent basis if the Blues change managers in the summer.

“The interest to commit him is basically there,” Watzke told Sport Bild. “Chelsea have two strikers with Giroud and Morata anyway. But first we have to wait and see who will be Chelsea’s coach next season. Then we’ll see.”

Batshuayi, meanwhile, previously revealed that he had always wanted to represent the Bundesliga side.

“I’ve always wanted to play in Dortmund,” he said to French football magazine Onze Mundial in early April.

“I’d already said so to reporters back in the day. If they tried hard enough they could find an article of me saying that when I was at Standard Liege! I was asked who I wanted to play for in my career, and my reply was ‘Marseille and Dortmund’, and now I’m happy cos [sic] I’ve done both. They are two major institutions, domestically and internationally.”

