Botswana President Urges Congo's Kabila Not to Stand Again - U.S. News & World Report — Nigeria Today

Botswana President Urges Congo's Kabila Not to Stand Again
DAKAR (Reuters) – Botswana's new leader has urged President Joseph Kabila not to stand for re-election in Congo's long delayed presidential poll, saying he had already been in power longer than expected. Botswana, one of Africa's most stable …
