Bournemouth Vs Man United : Mourinho in dilemma ahead of Spurs semi - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Bournemouth Vs Man United : Mourinho in dilemma ahead of Spurs semi – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Bournemouth Vs Man United : Mourinho in dilemma ahead of Spurs semi
Vanguard
Bournemouth Vs Man United : Jose Mourinho admitted Manchester United had given him an FA Cup semi-final selection dilemma after their 2-0 win at Bournemouth on Wednesday. Mourinho Goals from Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku sealed the points at Dean …
EPL: Mourinho reveals why Manchester United cannot win title
Manchester United news LIVE Neymar latest and fixtures updates
Pogba finds promise in middle ground
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!