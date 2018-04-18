 Bovi and Seyi Shay unveiled as hosts of Headies 2018 - TheCable — Nigeria Today
Bovi Ugboma, actor and comedian, will host the 2018 Headies alongside Seyi Shay, an R&B singer. The hosts of the 12th edition of the Headies were on Wednesday unveiled by Smooth Productions, organisers of the awards. It is the second time Bovi will be
