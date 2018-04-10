 Boy who 'had sex with teacher, 53,' told police their ordeal was 'every lad's fantasy' - Mirror.co.uk — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Boy who ‘had sex with teacher, 53,’ told police their ordeal was ‘every lad’s fantasy’ – Mirror.co.uk

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Boy who 'had sex with teacher, 53,' told police their ordeal was 'every lad's fantasy'
Mirror.co.uk
Deborah Lowe had allegedly sent the boy a card saying: "Who else can I be a slut with?" Share. By. Pat Hurst. 18:50, 10 APR 2018; Updated 20:47, 10 APR 2018. News. Deborah Lowe denies one count of sexual activity with a child and five counts of sexual
Local teacher nominated for provincial recognitionBonnyville Nouvelle
Band teacher who asked two female students for sex and sent them nude selfies AVOIDS jail after agreeing a plea …Daily Mail
'People absolutely HAVE to stop coddling and enabling their children': Teacher praised after rant goes viralWTVD-TV
Chronicle –BreakingNews.ie –9news.com.au –Naija News
all 19 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.