Brain drain, funding greatest threat to health sector – EKSUTH CMD, Ogundipe — Nigeria Today

Brain drain, funding greatest threat to health sector – EKSUTH CMD, Ogundipe

The Chief Medical Director of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, Dr Kolawole Ogundipe, has said the institution’s great challenge has been how to block the menace of high labour mobility in the institution through efficient staff welfare package. He said the institution was not immune from the economic recession pummelling the nation, […]

