Branding Expert, Sopeju Wins Design Award, Trip To Dubai — Nigeria Today

Branding Expert, Sopeju Wins Design Award, Trip To Dubai

The Founder and Creative Director of Creo Hub Designs, Mr Ifeoluwa Sopeju has emerged as the winner of the maiden edition of the Designers Arise Contest (DAC) Live Edition in Lagos. The DAC Live Edition, a one-day design competition had designers converge andassigned a brief by Wakanow to be executed in two hours. The event, organised by Ellae Branding Agency, was borne out of the need to create a community for Nigerian graphic designers, giving them an avenue to interact and learn from one another, while exposing them […]

The post Branding Expert, Sopeju Wins Design Award, Trip To Dubai appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

