Braves await word after Freddie Freeman hit on wrist by pitch again - FOXSports.com — Nigeria Today

Braves await word after Freddie Freeman hit on wrist by pitch again – FOXSports.com
FOXSports.com
Braves await word after Freddie Freeman hit on wrist by pitch again
FOXSports.com
Last season, Freddie Freeman was hit by a pitch on his left wrist resulting in a fracture that derailed a budding MVP candidacy and cost him 44 games. Wednesday night, the Braves' two-time All-Star first baseman was hit seemingly on the same spot in …
