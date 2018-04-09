 Brazil top court justice asked to issue injunction to free Lula - Reuters — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Brazil top court justice asked to issue injunction to free Lula – Reuters

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Reuters

Brazil top court justice asked to issue injunction to free Lula
Reuters
BRASILIA (Reuters) – A Brazilian association of criminal lawyers requested on Monday that a Supreme Court justice issue an injunction that would free former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who began serving a 12-year sentence for bribery over the
A crisis that's been long in the makingThe Hindu
Brazil top court could make ruling that frees LulaYahoo7 News
Lula for beginnersTransnational Institute
Breitbart News –The Santiago Times –Worldcrunch –Bloomberg
all 26 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.