Brazil top court justice asked to issue injunction to free Lula - Reuters — Nigeria Today

Brazil top court justice asked to issue injunction to free Lula – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
Brazil top court justice asked to issue injunction to free Lula
Reuters
BRASILIA (Reuters) – A Brazilian association of criminal lawyers requested on Monday that a Supreme Court justice issue an injunction that would free former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who began serving a 12-year sentence for bribery over the …
A crisis that's been long in the making
Brazil top court could make ruling that frees Lula
Lula for beginners
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!