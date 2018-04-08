Brazilian Ex-President Surrenders To Police, Commences 12-year Jail Term — Nigeria Today

Brazilian Ex-President Surrenders To Police, Commences 12-year Jail Term

Brazil’s leading TV Network, Globo said former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has surrendered to police in order to start serving a 12-year sentence for corruption as ordered by the court. Lula had ignored the deadline given by the court, which expired on Friday. But today after attending an impromptu mass for his late […]

