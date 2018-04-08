Brazil's ex-president Lula arrives in prison - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Brazil’s ex-president Lula arrives in prison – The Punch
Brazil's ex-president Lula arrives in prison
Brazilian ex-president (2003-2011) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (C) arrives at the Federal Police headquarters where he is due to serve his 12-year prison sentence, in Curitiba, Parana State, Brazil, on April 7, 2018. Brazil's election frontrunner and …
Former President of Brazil surrenders to start serving 12-year sentence
Former Brazilian President Lula turns himself in to police ending standoff
Lula da Silva, Brazil's ex-president, begins 12 years prison sentence
