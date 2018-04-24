BREAKING: 408 University Of Ibadan Students Asked To Leave After Failing — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: 408 University Of Ibadan Students Asked To Leave After Failing

The University of Ibadan’s senate decreed that 408 students were not worthy to be in the university due to their academic performance and urged them to drop out. This happened at the annual meeting for the school senate in which results of graduating and non-graduating students were considered and approved. The most affected by this […]

The post BREAKING: 408 University Of Ibadan Students Asked To Leave After Failing appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

