BREAKING! Army arrests key suspect of Benue killings — Nigeria Today

BREAKING! Army arrests key suspect of Benue killings
The Nigerian Army has announced the arrest of a key Boko Haram suspect, Aminu Yaminu, aka Tarshaku, who was believed to have led recent killings in Benue State, Dailypost report reveals. A statement issued on Friday by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Major Olabisi Ayeni, said the arrest was made possible through combined troops […]
The post BREAKING! Army arrests key suspect of Benue killings appeared first on Timeofgist.
