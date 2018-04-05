Breaking: Army promotes 3729 troops fighting Boko Haram in North East - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Breaking: Army promotes 3729 troops fighting Boko Haram in North East – Vanguard
ABUJA – THE Nigerian Army has promoted a total of 3,729 soldiers engaged in internal security operations in the North East part of the country. Recruits undergo training at the headquaters of the Depot of the Nigerian Army in Zaria, Kaduna State in …
