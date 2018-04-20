Breaking: Arsene Wenger finally steps down — Nigeria Today

Breaking: Arsene Wenger finally steps down
By Nwafor Sunday
Arsene Wenger, the manager that has managed Arsenal football club for over 21 years has finally agreed to step down on Friday.
In his words, “After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season,” Wenger said via a statement on Friday.
More to follow…
