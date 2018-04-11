Breaking! Australia police monitor Team Nigeria as Cameroonian athletes disappear — Nigeria Today

Breaking! Australia police monitor Team Nigeria as Cameroonian athletes disappear

NationSport can report that Australia’s Border Force have decided to mount a close watch on Nigeria

representatives at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The fresh decision was taking after eight athletes suddenly disappeared from Team Cameroon at the event.

The remaining Cameroon athletes have since been flown back to their country from the Gold Coast.

Head of Cameroon’s Commonwealth Games Team, Victor Agbor Nso in a statement explained that despite that the athletes were being closely monitored, three Cameroonian competitors were able to sneak away from the Games village on Sunday night.

Two more disappeared on Monday, followed by another three the following day.

“The remaining Cameroon athletes returned home on Wednesday to avert further scandal.

“ The Cameroon Commonwealth Team is sad to announce that eight of the 24 athletes that attended the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, are missing from their respective rooms in the Games village,” he said.

Weightlifter Olivier Matam Matam and boxers Christian Ndzie Tsoye and Simplice Fotsala were among the first to go missing on Sunday.

Matam Matam and Fotsala had competed in the Games on Thursday and Friday respectively.

However, Tsoye failed to show up for his men’s 91kg fight with New Zealand’s David Nyika on Tuesday.

Two more weightlifters, Arcangeline Fouodji Sonkbou and Petit Minkoumba, disappeared on Monday. Boxers Fokou Arsene, Yombo Ulrich and Ndiang Christelle followed them out of the village on Tuesday.

Other African countries including Uganda and Kenya are also on close monitoring.

