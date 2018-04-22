(BREAKING): BBNaija Final: Miracle Emerges Winner Of 2018 Edition! – Goes Home With N45M — Nigeria Today

(BREAKING): BBNaija Final: Miracle Emerges Winner Of 2018 Edition! – Goes Home With N45M
Miracle has emerged the winner of the BBNaija 2018 edition!
After about 85 eventful days in the House, full of hope, intrigues, sex, betrayal and anxiety, Miracle walks away with the N45 million grand prize.
Miracle floored other finalists, Tobi, Alex, Nina and Cee-c to win N45m and other juicy rewards.
Housemate @Miracle860 is the winner of Big Brother Naija 2018 reality show. Congratulations Miracle.
Is it what you expected?#BbnaijaFinale#BbNaija#bigbrother #bbnaija2018#CongratulationMiracle#BbNaija#DoubleWahala#bigbrothernaija2018#TheCableLifestyle pic.twitter.com/ZgwtC6ltjw
— TheCable Lifestyle (@thecablestyle) April 22, 2018
Speaking at the final event, General Manager, Marketing and Sales of MultiChoice, Martin Mabutho, said Double Wahala was “served hot.”
Woww Congratulations Miracle, our Fly boy, our best!!! #BBNaija #BBNaijaFinale pic.twitter.com/IuueVNtH7j
— Her Royal Majesty (@UrPwerrieGF) April 22, 2018
Miracle won with over 38% of the entire votes cast. In all, 170 million votes were cast in the 85-day event, with 30 million votes coming in this week alone.
Congratulations Miracle!!! What an amazing season you’ve had.#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/GlQPBZNVTT
— Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) April 22, 2018
Miracle goes home with N45m comprising:
N25m in cash
A brand new SUV worth N12m
An all-expenses paid trip for two to an exotic destination valued at N4.7m
A complete home entertainment system and appliances worth N3.3m.
