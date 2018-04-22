[BREAKING] BBNaija Final: Miracle wins 2018 edition! - The Punch — Nigeria Today

[BREAKING] BBNaija Final: Miracle wins 2018 edition! – The Punch



The Punch [BREAKING] BBNaija Final: Miracle wins 2018 edition!

The Punch

Miracle has won the BBNaija 2018 edition! The Prize is N45m in total, and Miracle is walking away with it, after 85 eventful days in the House, full of hope, intrigues, sex, betrayal and anxiety. In his comment at the final event, General Manager …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

