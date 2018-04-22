 [BREAKING] BBNaija Final: Miracle wins 2018 edition! - The Punch — Nigeria Today
[BREAKING] BBNaija Final: Miracle wins 2018 edition! – The Punch

[BREAKING] BBNaija Final: Miracle wins 2018 edition!
Miracle has won the BBNaija 2018 edition! The Prize is N45m in total, and Miracle is walking away with it, after 85 eventful days in the House, full of hope, intrigues, sex, betrayal and anxiety. In his comment at the final event, General Manager

