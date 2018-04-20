BREAKING! Bloody Friday as one dead, others injured at APC congress in Benue — Nigeria Today

BREAKING! Bloody Friday as one dead, others injured at APC congress in Benue
One person was feared killed and several others injured after fight broke out during the All Progressives Congress, Benue South caucus meeting in Otukpo on Friday, Daily post report reveals. it was gathered that during the meeting, fight broke out between some boys believed to be loyal to the current chairman of the party […]
The post BREAKING! Bloody Friday as one dead, others injured at APC congress in Benue appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!