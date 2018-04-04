[BREAKING]: Buhari Approves Release Of $1bn For Security Equipment To Fight Boko Haram — Nigeria Today

[BREAKING]: Buhari Approves Release Of $1bn For Security Equipment To Fight Boko Haram

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, April 4, approved the release of $1bn for the procurement of security equipment to fight Boko Haram insurgency.

This disclosure was made by the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, when he spoke to State House correspondents at the end of a meeting the president had with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

“I can inform you that of recent, our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, gave approval for the purchase of more equipment for the military, worth $1 billion,” he said.

Aside Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state, all other governors gave the federal government the approval to withdraw the money from the excess crude account.

Fayose had said Ekiti share of the money should be released for the fight against “Hunger Haram”, arguing that the $1 billion would be used for the reelection of Buhari.

However, Dan Ali also spoke about the specific issues discussed during the meeting.

“This is a normal meeting of security agencies in the country. As usual, we discussed the current activities that affected most of the states in the federation like Taraba, Zamfara and other states,” he said. “We have operationalised a division in Sokoto, there will be a brigade in Katsina and another brigade in Zamfara that will take care of security situation in that area. “The strength of security personnel has increased, including the Air Force additional quick response group, they have added enough manpower in that area.”

The President was also said to have asked the security chiefs to intensify efforts aimed at securing the release of Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi schoolgirl still being held by Boko Haram because she allegedly refused to renounce Christianity.

