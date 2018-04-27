 BREAKING: Buhari departs Nigeria for US, gives reasons — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Buhari departs Nigeria for US, gives reasons

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Presidency has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Nigeria on Saturday for the United States of America. DAILY POST had earlier reported that President Donald Trump will host his Nigerian counterpart, Buhari in Washington on April 30 and that the meeting will focus on “fighting terrorism” and “promoting economic growth.” http://dailypost.ng/2018/04/16/president-trump-host-buhari/ In a […]

BREAKING: Buhari departs Nigeria for US, gives reasons

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.