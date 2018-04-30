BREAKING: Buhari meeting with US President, Donald Trump — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Buhari meeting with US President, Donald Trump

President Muhammadu Buhari and his United States, US, counterpart, Donald Trump are currently meeting in Washington. The meeting was confirmed by Buhsri’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Ahmad Bashir, via his Twitter handle. The meeting holding at the Oval office, is centered around “Security, Economy, Nigeria-US relationships.” The tweet reads, “President @MBuhari and US President […]

BREAKING: Buhari meeting with US President, Donald Trump

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

